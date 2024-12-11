Left Menu

Five Years On: Assam's Unyielding Protests Against the Citizenship Act

Five years after its enactment, Assam witnesses persistent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by Assam Jatiya Parishad and All Assam Students' Union. Opponents deem it unconstitutional and vow continued resistance. The state's protests had previously escalated into violence necessitating curfews across multiple towns and cities.

  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) marked five years of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with renewed protests, branding it a 'black law.'

As AJP organized a demonstration in Chachal, Guwahati, asserting that the law has become 'illegal' after the Supreme Court ruled on a citizenship cut-off date, AASU members staged their own agitation outside headquarters in Uzanbazar.

'Today is a dark day for Assam,' said AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, highlighting the ongoing opposition to CAA. Gogoi emphasized the community's continued defiance and resolve to challenge the law until it's repealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

