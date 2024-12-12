Supreme Court Clarifies Abetment to Suicide: Mere Harassment Insufficient

The Supreme Court of India has made a significant ruling regarding the legal threshold for abetment of suicide. The court emphasized that mere harassment does not automatically establish culpability in cases of suicide unless there is unequivocal evidence of intent to instigate the act.

This landmark judgment was delivered by justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale, who overturned a Gujarat High Court decision. The High Court had previously refused to discharge a woman's husband and in-laws from charges of harassment and abetment following her suicide, committed two years post their marriage.

The bench asserted that for a conviction under section 306 of the IPC, there must be concrete proof of actions by the accused that directly led to the suicide. While the appellants were discharged under section 306, charges under section 498-A will proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)