Diplomatic Discord: UK's Lammy Casts Doubt on Russia's Peace Intentions in Ukraine

British Foreign Minister David Lammy expressed doubt over Russia's readiness for peace with Ukraine following a private G20 meeting in South Africa. Lammy criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statements, indicating a lack of motivation for a negotiated settlement.

Lammy's remarks came amid proceedings overshadowed by disagreements on the Ukraine conflict. While discussing potential peacekeeping deployments, he emphasized the necessity of security guarantees from the United States.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated that a U.S. commitment is crucial for enduring peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, European leaders committed to bolstering defense capabilities, despite no consensus on troop deployments. Lammy reaffirmed a British pledge to provide Ukraine with substantial financial aid.

