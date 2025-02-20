Left Menu

Pakistan's Cricket Conundrum: Intent or Inherent Ability?

Sanjay Manjrekar questions Pakistan's cricket strategy after a lackluster Champion's Trophy opener against New Zealand. As Pakistan prepares for upcoming matches, the debate on whether 'intent' or 'ability' hinders them intensifies, spotlighted by key performances and a crucial clash with India on the horizon.

Updated: 20-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:21 IST
Team Pakistan (Photo: @ICC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former cricketer now commentator, has raised concerns about Pakistan's approach in their recent Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. His comments came after Pakistan's lackluster performance, where they struggled to chase a 321-run target, highlighting issues of intent and ability within the team.

The match unfolded on a challenging dry pitch, yet a run-a-ball strategy seemed feasible for the Pakistani batters. However, a defensive stance adopted by players like Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan thwarted any aggressive chase, with Babar Azam's cautious play further slowing the innings as they reached 69/3 in 20.5 overs.

In the more crucial moments, Babar attempted to accelerate but was dismissed after scoring 64 from 90 balls. Manjrekar noted this situation reveals broader questions about Pakistan's cricket challenges. As the team moves to face India in Dubai, their approach could redefine their title defense journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

