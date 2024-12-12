Left Menu

Bomb Scare Unfolds at Guwahati Railway and University Campus

Bomb threats targeted Guwahati railway station and Gauhati University, prompting police and security forces to conduct extensive searches. Authorities received alerts via phone and email but found no explosives. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the threats, with no links to banned groups identified yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:04 IST
On Thursday, the Guwahati railway station and Gauhati University campus were the sites of bomb threats, prompting swift action from law enforcement. The alerts came through a phone call received by the Meghalaya Police Control Room in Shillong and an email sent to Assam Police.

According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, security teams from multiple agencies, including Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, conducted thorough search operations at the railway station. However, no explosive devices were discovered during these precautionary measures.

Similarly, the Gauhati University campus underwent extensive sanitization as part of the safety protocol. Although police continue to investigate the origin of the threats, they have confirmed no connection to any banned outfits like ULFA(I) at this time.

