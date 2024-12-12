Bomb Scare Unfolds at Guwahati Railway and University Campus

On Thursday, the Guwahati railway station and Gauhati University campus were the sites of bomb threats, prompting swift action from law enforcement. The alerts came through a phone call received by the Meghalaya Police Control Room in Shillong and an email sent to Assam Police.

According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, security teams from multiple agencies, including Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, conducted thorough search operations at the railway station. However, no explosive devices were discovered during these precautionary measures.

Similarly, the Gauhati University campus underwent extensive sanitization as part of the safety protocol. Although police continue to investigate the origin of the threats, they have confirmed no connection to any banned outfits like ULFA(I) at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)