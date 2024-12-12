Left Menu

Kerala High Court Calls for Accurate Reporting in Disaster Fund Utilization

The Kerala High Court has instructed the state government to provide a utilisation certificate for SDRF funds previously allocated to Wayanad's disaster-hit areas before requesting more aid. The court will mediate between the state and the Centre, emphasizing the need for accurate fund reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday mandated that the state government submit a utilisation certificate for the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) expenditures before seeking additional funds from the Centre for the rehabilitation of Wayanad's disaster-affected regions.

A bench comprised of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S stated the court's readiness to mediate between state and Centre over fund allocations, underscoring the necessity for the state to present a clear depiction of its financial needs to secure further assistance.

The court has expressed concerns about inaccurate fund management and reporting by the state's disaster management authority, directing the Principal Secretary to provide a comprehensive report by December 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

