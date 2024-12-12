Kerala High Court Calls for Accurate Reporting in Disaster Fund Utilization

The Kerala High Court on Thursday mandated that the state government submit a utilisation certificate for the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) expenditures before seeking additional funds from the Centre for the rehabilitation of Wayanad's disaster-affected regions.

A bench comprised of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S stated the court's readiness to mediate between state and Centre over fund allocations, underscoring the necessity for the state to present a clear depiction of its financial needs to secure further assistance.

The court has expressed concerns about inaccurate fund management and reporting by the state's disaster management authority, directing the Principal Secretary to provide a comprehensive report by December 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)