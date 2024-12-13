Security Threat: The Businessman Connecting Prince Andrew to Chinese Interests
A Chinese businessman, linked to Prince Andrew and identified only as H6, was banned from the UK on national security grounds. He forged connections with UK figures and Chinese officials, raising security concerns. His appeal against the ban was rejected, and his ties to China were scrutinized.
A Chinese businessman known only as H6, who had cultivated significant ties with Prince Andrew, has been barred from entering Britain due to national security risks.
H6 was removed from a flight to London in February 2023, following a 2021 encounter at a UK border during which his phone was examined. This revealed his links with Prince Andrew and intentions to foster Chinese investments.
Documents suggested he concealed connections with China's Communist Party and other organizations, aiming to leverage his relationships with influential UK figures for Beijing's advantage. His appeal at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission was dismissed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
