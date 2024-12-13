Supreme Court Intervenes: Urges Gandhian Protests and Aids Fasting Farmer

The Supreme Court on Friday called for immediate medical assistance for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal as his health deteriorates due to a prolonged hunger strike at the Punjab-Haryana border. The court emphasized the importance of adopting Gandhian methods of peaceful protest.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed the Centre and Punjab government to engage with Dallewal and ensure he receives necessary medical care. The court highlighted the need to avoid violence and disruptions while addressing farmers' grievances.

A Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee is in place to propose solutions regarding the farmers' demands, including legal MSP guarantees. The court stressed the criticality of Dallewal's life, suggesting he might be transferred to a hospital if required for his well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)