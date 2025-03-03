Demand for Justice: Dnyneshwari Munde's Hunger Strike

In a bid to seek justice, Dnyneshwari Munde, wife of the deceased businessman Mahadev Munde, commenced an indefinite hunger strike in Beed, Maharashtra, on Monday. She demands the investigation into her husband's murder be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mahadev Munde's murder remains unsolved since his abduction and killing on October 21, 2023, in Beed's Parli city. Despite forming a special investigation team, local police have failed to make any arrests. Dnyneshwari's hunger strike represents her last resort after waiting for 18 months without seeing progress.

The Beed district has been in the news for another high-profile murder case—that of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch, who was reportedly killed for thwarting an extortion attempt. Dnyneshwari insists her agitation continues until justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)