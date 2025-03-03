Demand for Justice: Dnyneshwari Munde's Hunger Strike
Dnyneshwari Munde began an indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Beed, demanding the CID take over the investigation into her husband Mahadev Munde's murder. Mahadev was abducted and murdered in October 2023. Despite a special investigation team being constituted, no progress has been made.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to seek justice, Dnyneshwari Munde, wife of the deceased businessman Mahadev Munde, commenced an indefinite hunger strike in Beed, Maharashtra, on Monday. She demands the investigation into her husband's murder be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Mahadev Munde's murder remains unsolved since his abduction and killing on October 21, 2023, in Beed's Parli city. Despite forming a special investigation team, local police have failed to make any arrests. Dnyneshwari's hunger strike represents her last resort after waiting for 18 months without seeing progress.
The Beed district has been in the news for another high-profile murder case—that of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch, who was reportedly killed for thwarting an extortion attempt. Dnyneshwari insists her agitation continues until justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Unforeseen Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge: Poultry Myths Debunked
Political Shuffle: Maharashtra's Evolving Alliances and Tensions
Bank of Maharashtra to Establish International Branch at GIFT City
Tragic Collapse: Artisanal Gold Mining Accident Claims Lives in Mali
Tragic Accident on NH-27: Two Brothers Lose Lives on Shivpuri Roadside