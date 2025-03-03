Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Dnyneshwari Munde's Hunger Strike

Dnyneshwari Munde began an indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Beed, demanding the CID take over the investigation into her husband Mahadev Munde's murder. Mahadev was abducted and murdered in October 2023. Despite a special investigation team being constituted, no progress has been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to seek justice, Dnyneshwari Munde, wife of the deceased businessman Mahadev Munde, commenced an indefinite hunger strike in Beed, Maharashtra, on Monday. She demands the investigation into her husband's murder be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mahadev Munde's murder remains unsolved since his abduction and killing on October 21, 2023, in Beed's Parli city. Despite forming a special investigation team, local police have failed to make any arrests. Dnyneshwari's hunger strike represents her last resort after waiting for 18 months without seeing progress.

The Beed district has been in the news for another high-profile murder case—that of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch, who was reportedly killed for thwarting an extortion attempt. Dnyneshwari insists her agitation continues until justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

