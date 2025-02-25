Left Menu

Laila Soueif's Hunger Strike: A Mother's Sacrifice for Freedom

Laila Soueif, the mother of imprisoned activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, has been hospitalized after nearly 150 days of a hunger strike protesting her son's incarceration. Despite diplomatic efforts from British officials, Abd el-Fattah remains in custody. Soueif's health is deteriorating, as international attention intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:51 IST
Laila Soueif, the mother of imprisoned Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, was hospitalized after nearly 150 days on a hunger strike, protesting her son's incarceration in Egypt. The 68-year-old, who has lost significant weight since September, was admitted due to dangerously low blood sugar levels.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a former Arab Spring activist sentenced to five years over a social media post, has faced multiple imprisonments before and after the 2011 uprising. Soueif, a mathematics professor, began her strike after Egyptian authorities missed Abd el-Fattah's release date, consuming only limited nourishment since.

Efforts by British officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to secure Abd el-Fattah's release continue. However, Egypt's foreign ministry maintains its stance on human rights reforms. Abd el-Fattah's family remains hopeful yet frustrated, seeking urgent action from the UK government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

