Laila Soueif's Hunger Strike: A Mother's Sacrifice for Freedom
Laila Soueif, the mother of imprisoned activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, has been hospitalized after nearly 150 days of a hunger strike protesting her son's incarceration. Despite diplomatic efforts from British officials, Abd el-Fattah remains in custody. Soueif's health is deteriorating, as international attention intensifies.
Laila Soueif, the mother of imprisoned Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, was hospitalized after nearly 150 days on a hunger strike, protesting her son's incarceration in Egypt. The 68-year-old, who has lost significant weight since September, was admitted due to dangerously low blood sugar levels.
Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a former Arab Spring activist sentenced to five years over a social media post, has faced multiple imprisonments before and after the 2011 uprising. Soueif, a mathematics professor, began her strike after Egyptian authorities missed Abd el-Fattah's release date, consuming only limited nourishment since.
Efforts by British officials, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to secure Abd el-Fattah's release continue. However, Egypt's foreign ministry maintains its stance on human rights reforms. Abd el-Fattah's family remains hopeful yet frustrated, seeking urgent action from the UK government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Egypt Must End Military Trials for Civilians, Say Human Rights Groups Ahead of Fishermen Verdict
UN Uncovers Human Rights Violations by Former Bangladeshi Government
Saudi Arabia Maintains Alcohol Ban for 2034 World Cup Amid Human Rights Concerns
Bangladesh Human Rights Violations: A Grim Exposé
UN Report Exposes Systematic Human Rights Violations During Bangladesh’s 2023 Protests