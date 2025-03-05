Left Menu

UDF Begins Hunger Strike against Kerala's Drug Menace

The Congress-led UDF accused Kerala's Left government of failing to curb violence and drug abuse. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan cited increasing violence and drug availability, criticizing political patronage of criminals. A hunger strike and campaign launched by the UDF aims to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) initiated a day-long hunger strike on Wednesday outside Kerala's Secretariat, accusing the Left government of failing to curb violence and rampant drug use in the state.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed concerns about the growing anxiety among residents due to an unprecedented rise in violent incidents and the state evolving into a drug hub. Satheesan highlighted the swift availability of narcotics, attributing it to a pervasive mafia network.

Satheesan and other UDF leaders cited recent brutal crimes and alleged political support for criminal activities. They advocated for strict law enforcement and public campaigns to counter this menace, marking the hunger strike as the start of their initiative to rescue Kerala from drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

