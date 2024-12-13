Controversy Erupts Over Demolition Notice to Iconic Hanuman Temple
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes the BJP for a Railways notice to demolish an 80-year-old Hanuman temple near Dadar station, labeling it a political maneuver against Hindus. The Railways claim the temple obstructs commuter movement and infrastructure development. No action has been taken despite a seven-day removal notice.
Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (UBT), launched a scathing attack on the BJP following the Railways' notice to dismantle a temple outside Dadar station, calling the action an encroachment.
Claiming the Railways issued what he termed a 'fatwa' to demolish the 80-year-old Hanuman temple built by porters, Thackeray expressed disbelief at the move during a news conference. According to a December 4 notice, the Railways identified the temple as an unauthorized structure on its property, hindering both commuter movement and the construction of infrastructure at the station.
Despite a seven-day ultimatum, no action has been initiated, sparking further controversy. Thackeray mocked the BJP's 'ek hai to safe hai' stance, questioning the party's commitment to Hindutva. Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray commented online that the BJP's approach undermines both their electoral promises to Hindus and the cultural sanctity of temples in Maharashtra.
