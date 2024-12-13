Swift Justice: Farakka Court Delivers Verdict in Gruesome Crime

In a landmark ruling, a Murshidabad court on Friday sentenced Dinabandhu Halder to death and Subhojit Halder to life imprisonment for their roles in the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Farakka, West Bengal.

The crime, which took place in October, involved the gruesome act of necrophilia, shocking the local community and prompting swift action from law enforcement. Just 21 days after the crime, a chargesheet was filed, leading to a speedy trial and conviction within 61 days.

Reacting to the verdict, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her stance that harsh penalties, including capital punishment, are crucial to deterring such barbaric acts. She commended the West Bengal police for their prompt investigation and assured that the victim's family remains in her thoughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)