Left Menu

Swift Justice: Farakka Court Delivers Verdict in Gruesome Crime

A court in Murshidabad sentenced Dinabandhu Halder to death and Subhojit Halder to life imprisonment in the rape, murder, and necrophilia case of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Farakka. The case was handled swiftly with a chargesheet filed within 21 days, underscoring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for harsh punishments for rapists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:41 IST
Swift Justice: Farakka Court Delivers Verdict in Gruesome Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a Murshidabad court on Friday sentenced Dinabandhu Halder to death and Subhojit Halder to life imprisonment for their roles in the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Farakka, West Bengal.

The crime, which took place in October, involved the gruesome act of necrophilia, shocking the local community and prompting swift action from law enforcement. Just 21 days after the crime, a chargesheet was filed, leading to a speedy trial and conviction within 61 days.

Reacting to the verdict, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her stance that harsh penalties, including capital punishment, are crucial to deterring such barbaric acts. She commended the West Bengal police for their prompt investigation and assured that the victim's family remains in her thoughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024