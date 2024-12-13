Left Menu

Tragic Hospital Assault: Security Guard's Death Sparks Manhunt

A security guard was allegedly beaten to death by a doctor and his nephew at a hospital in Maharashtra's Latur city. The police have filed a case against the accused, who are currently absconding. This incident is linked to past conflicts involving abduction and withheld salary promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has gripped Maharashtra's Latur city, a doctor and his nephew stand accused of beating a security guard to death, raising serious concerns over hospital safety and employee rights.

The deceased guard, identified as Balu Bharat Dongre, was found under suspicious circumstances following an alleged physical assault by Dr. Pramod Ghuge and Aniket Munde. Both accused have since evaded arrest, prompting a police manhunt as emotions run high in the community.

The harrowing sequence of events traces back to Dongre's involvement in a coerced abduction organized by Ghuge, with promises of salary that were ultimately unfulfilled, escalating into the fateful confrontation. Authorities are scrambling for answers as the search for justice continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

