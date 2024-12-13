Tragic Hospital Assault: Security Guard's Death Sparks Manhunt

In a shocking incident that has gripped Maharashtra's Latur city, a doctor and his nephew stand accused of beating a security guard to death, raising serious concerns over hospital safety and employee rights.

The deceased guard, identified as Balu Bharat Dongre, was found under suspicious circumstances following an alleged physical assault by Dr. Pramod Ghuge and Aniket Munde. Both accused have since evaded arrest, prompting a police manhunt as emotions run high in the community.

The harrowing sequence of events traces back to Dongre's involvement in a coerced abduction organized by Ghuge, with promises of salary that were ultimately unfulfilled, escalating into the fateful confrontation. Authorities are scrambling for answers as the search for justice continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)