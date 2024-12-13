Left Menu

Bank Scandal: Inside the Cyber Fraud Scheme Unravelling

A private bank employee has been arrested for alleged cyber fraud, involving unauthorized account changes and large transactions. The employee, in exchange for a bribe, altered account details, leading to significant unauthorized credits. The police have apprehended multiple individuals linked to similar cases this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:40 IST
Bank Scandal: Inside the Cyber Fraud Scheme Unravelling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private bank employee has been apprehended for alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme, officials disclosed on Friday. The fraud came to light when a customer reported unanticipated monetary credits to his account after being informed it would be closed.

On December 6, the complainant received a message of Rs 15,000 credited to his account. Subsequent inquiries with relation manager Tipu Sultan indicated these transactions originated from the bank, purportedly arriving as a consequence of account closure. Four days later, Rs 1.96 crore were unexpectedly deposited, prompting the customer to suspect foul play.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Sultan had illicitly altered account contact details, implicating him in unauthorized changes to facilitate the fraud. Authorities have taken decisive action, registering an FIR and gathering evidence, including a mobile phone and SIM cards from Sultan. This case is part of a broader crackdown, with 23 cyber fraud-related arrests this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024