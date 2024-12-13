Bank Scandal: Inside the Cyber Fraud Scheme Unravelling

A private bank employee has been apprehended for alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme, officials disclosed on Friday. The fraud came to light when a customer reported unanticipated monetary credits to his account after being informed it would be closed.

On December 6, the complainant received a message of Rs 15,000 credited to his account. Subsequent inquiries with relation manager Tipu Sultan indicated these transactions originated from the bank, purportedly arriving as a consequence of account closure. Four days later, Rs 1.96 crore were unexpectedly deposited, prompting the customer to suspect foul play.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Sultan had illicitly altered account contact details, implicating him in unauthorized changes to facilitate the fraud. Authorities have taken decisive action, registering an FIR and gathering evidence, including a mobile phone and SIM cards from Sultan. This case is part of a broader crackdown, with 23 cyber fraud-related arrests this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)