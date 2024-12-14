Left Menu

From Captivity to Liberation: An American's Journey in Syria

Travis Timmerman, an American who went missing in Syria seven months ago, was freed from a notorious prison by rebels and evacuated by the US military. He had been detained during a pilgrimage and expressed a desire to remain in the region post-rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:08 IST
From Captivity to Liberation: An American's Journey in Syria
Timmerman
  • Country:
  • United States

An American citizen, Travis Timmerman, has been flown out of Syria by the U.S. military following his escape from a detention facility operated by former President Bashar Assad's regime. The prison is among the notorious sites known for brutal conditions. Timmerman's release came amid a significant power shift in the region.

According to U.S. officials, Timmerman, aged 29, from Urbana, Missouri, was evacuated via a U.S. military helicopter after being released by rebels who had seized control of Damascus. His rescue concludes a seven-month ordeal that began during a Christian pilgrimage from Lebanon into Syria.

Timmerman reported having been treated adequately during his captivity but expressed a strong desire to stay in the region post-rescue. He was held separately from other detainees and was unaware of any fellow Americans at the facility. His release marks a moment of liberation amidst a backdrop of ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024