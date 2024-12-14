Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Child Casualty in Ukraine Drone Strike

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region resulted in the death of a nine-year-old child. According to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, two others, including another child, were injured. Gladkov shared the details on the Telegram messaging app.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Belgorod region when a Ukrainian drone attack resulted in the death of a nine-year-old child.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that two other individuals, including another minor, sustained injuries during the attack.

Details of the attack were communicated by Gladkov via the Telegram messaging app, raising tensions in the sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

