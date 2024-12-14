Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Jenin: Deadly Clashes Between Palestinian Forces and Militants

A Palestinian militant was killed during clashes between Palestinian security forces and militants in Jenin, following recent tensions with the PA. The Palestinian Authority conducted raids to restore order, criticized by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Jenin remains a focal point of Israeli-Palestinian conflict and military operations.

Updated: 14-12-2024 17:09 IST
A Palestinian militant was killed on Saturday as clashes erupted between Palestinian security forces and militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to residents and medics on the ground. The incident, marked by gunfire and explosions, followed a rise in tension between militant factions and the Palestinian Authority (PA), led by President Mahmoud Abbas, following recent PA raids.

The PA's security forces claimed the operation aimed to restore order in Jenin's historic refugee camp, a known militant stronghold where local groups have reportedly distanced themselves from Palestinian leadership. The deceased man's affiliation with any militant faction was not immediately confirmed.

Hamas condemned the PA's actions in Jenin, while Islamic Jihad called for protests. Historically, Jenin has been a hotspot of conflict, drawing ongoing Israeli military interest due to its militant activity. The region has experienced increased Israeli military raids since early 2022 amidst concerns over Palestinian street attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

