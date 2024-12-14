Tragedy in Samda: Teen's Life Cut Short by Brutal Attack

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district as a 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death by a fellow village resident, police report.

The victim, a young student from Samda village, was attacked while cycling home, leading to an immediate community outcry.

Dharampal Chauhan, aged 19, has been arrested in connection with the attack, but the motive behind the brutal assault is still being investigated, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)