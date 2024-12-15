Left Menu

Authorities Crack Down on Gun Licenses Following Communal Violence

In Maharajganj district, authorities have revoked gun licenses of three individuals accused of murdering Ram Gopal Mishra amid communal violence. The incident, which resulted in injuries to several others, led officials to confiscate weapons to prevent future disturbances to social harmony.

Updated: 15-12-2024 12:17 IST
  • India

In a decisive move, the district administration in Maharajganj has cancelled and confiscated the gun licenses of individuals involved in a recent murder during communal unrest.

The violence erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession, leading to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra and injuries to others.

Police investigations revealed the involvement of Abdul Hameed, his sons, and two additional individuals, prompting officials to revoke their weapons licenses to safeguard public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

