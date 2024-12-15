Sikkim's Landmark Initiative: Scheduled Tribe Inclusion for Left-Out Communities
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang advocates to include 12 Sikkimese communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. Established a high-level committee to expedite the process. The initiative aims to recognize these communities' contributions and ensure inclusivity by Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary in 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has reaffirmed government efforts to include 12 neglected communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.
During the inaugural meeting of a state-level committee, CM Tamang emphasized continuous advocacy and collaborative engagement with national leaders to push the agenda forward.
The committee aims to provide a detailed ethnographical report within three months, reflecting the government's commitment to achieve this historic milestone as Sikkim approaches its 50th statehood anniversary in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
