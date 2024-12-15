Meta Faces Moderation Crisis Amid Ethiopian Rebel Threats

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is facing a legal crisis as content moderators in Kenya challenge their dismissal amid threats from Ethiopian rebels. According to court filings, the moderators allege they were targeted by the Oromo Liberation Army for removing rebel content, a claim dismissed by their employer, Sama.

Despite the threats, which included a list of names and addresses, the content moderators say they received little support and were accused of fabricating the threats. Sama, the Kenya-based firm contracted by Meta, has reportedly refused to comment on these allegations, while Meta and the OLA remain silent.

This legal battle, which involves accusations of promoting hate speech on Facebook during Ethiopia's civil unrest, could significantly impact how Meta collaborates with content moderators worldwide. The unfolding case reflects broader concerns about digital content regulation amidst geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)