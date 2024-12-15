Left Menu

Syria's New Dawn: Christians Celebrate Post-Assad Era

In Syria, Christians celebrated the first Sunday service since Assad's ouster, marking a transformative period. The UN is advocating for lifting sanctions to aid reconstruction. Syria's interim government, led by HTS, plans to establish a new administration, while the international community deliberates on the nation's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:56 IST
In a significant moment of change, Christians across Syria attended the first Sunday services following the ouster of President Bashar Assad. The atmosphere was one of mixed emotions, featuring tears and prayers. Worshippers expressed hope for a better future, as the nation embarks on a transformative journey.

Geir Pedersen, the UN envoy for Syria, has called for the withdrawal of Western sanctions to facilitate rebuilding Syria. Sanctions, largely in place because of Assad's actions during the civil war, have hobbled reconstruction efforts, leaving many areas in ruins.

Amidst these developments, Syria's interim government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, must navigate various challenges to steer the nation forward. Regional and international discussions, led by US and Arab officials, focus on maintaining respect for minorities, ensuring humanitarian aid, and establishing a new permanent administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

