Syria's New Dawn: Christians Celebrate Post-Assad Era

In a significant moment of change, Christians across Syria attended the first Sunday services following the ouster of President Bashar Assad. The atmosphere was one of mixed emotions, featuring tears and prayers. Worshippers expressed hope for a better future, as the nation embarks on a transformative journey.

Geir Pedersen, the UN envoy for Syria, has called for the withdrawal of Western sanctions to facilitate rebuilding Syria. Sanctions, largely in place because of Assad's actions during the civil war, have hobbled reconstruction efforts, leaving many areas in ruins.

Amidst these developments, Syria's interim government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, must navigate various challenges to steer the nation forward. Regional and international discussions, led by US and Arab officials, focus on maintaining respect for minorities, ensuring humanitarian aid, and establishing a new permanent administration.

