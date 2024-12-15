Left Menu

Odisha Envisions Future with Citizen-Driven Vision Documents

Over 300,000 people contributed suggestions for Odisha's Vision Documents for 2036 and 2047 via email, WhatsApp, and a dedicated website. Utilizing AI, the state ensures each submission is evaluated for inclusion in its strategic development framework, underscoring a commitment to participatory governance and forward-thinking policymaking.

Updated: 15-12-2024 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented effort to shape the future of Odisha, over 300,000 individuals from India and abroad have provided valuable suggestions for the Odisha Vision Documents for the years 2036 and 2047, according to officials.

Contributions were gathered through emails, WhatsApp, and a specially designed government website. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude to the people of Odisha, highlighting the significance of citizen input in achieving a developed Odisha by its centenary in 2036 and marking 100 years of India's Independence in 2047.

Advanced artificial intelligence is reviewing and analyzing the vast array of suggestions, showcasing the state's dedication to leveraging technology for crafting a comprehensive strategic roadmap. Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also praised the collective participation. Suggestions span 17 critical sectors including agriculture, sustainable mining, tourism, and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

