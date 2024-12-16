Trump-Driven Deadline: Hostage Release or Consequences Loom
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the critical issue of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Trump has warned of severe consequences if the hostages are not freed before his inauguration. Efforts for a truce involving Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. are intensifying.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 02:11 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding the urgent matter of hostages captured by Hamas in Gaza.
President-elect Trump has issued stern warnings of serious repercussions if the hostages are not released before his inauguration.
Joint efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to achieve a truce and a hostage release deal are gaining traction swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- hostages
- Gaza
- Hamas
- Middle East
- Syria
- ceasefire
- Israel
- negotiations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syrian Insurgents Stage Bold Offensive in Aleppo: A New Turning Point?
Jordan Voices Concern Over Syrian Instability
Renewed Tensions: Russian and Syrian Jets Bomb Idlib in Escalating Conflict
Syrian National Army Thwarts Kurdish Corridor Plan
Donald Trump Appoints Massad Boulos as Senior Adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs