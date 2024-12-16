Left Menu

Trump-Driven Deadline: Hostage Release or Consequences Loom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the critical issue of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Trump has warned of severe consequences if the hostages are not freed before his inauguration. Efforts for a truce involving Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. are intensifying.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding the urgent matter of hostages captured by Hamas in Gaza.

President-elect Trump has issued stern warnings of serious repercussions if the hostages are not released before his inauguration.

Joint efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to achieve a truce and a hostage release deal are gaining traction swiftly.

