Q4 Action Plan Accelerates Infrastructure Development and Economic Growth

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced significant progress in making it easier to develop infrastructure in New Zealand, citing actions delivered through the Government's Quarter Four (Q4) Action Plan.

“The modern and reliable infrastructure New Zealand desperately needs is now closer to reality,” said Mr Luxon. “As promised, we are stripping away barriers and red tape that have long hampered the delivery of vital projects to improve the lives of Kiwis.”

The Q4 Action Plan is part of the Government's ambitious economic growth agenda, which focuses on creating jobs, raising incomes, and ensuring New Zealanders receive the public services they expect. Key achievements under the plan include:

Fast-Track Approvals Bill: Passed to speed up the approval process for regional and national projects of significance.

First Resource Management Amendment Bill: Enacted to reduce regulatory burdens on farmers and the primary sector.

Second Resource Management Amendment Bill: Introduced to cut through red and green tape, expediting growth in infrastructure, energy, housing, and farming.

Cabinet Decisions on Housing Funding: Finalized tools to accelerate housing development.

Offshore Wind Farm Legislation: Introduced measures to facilitate the development of renewable energy projects.

The plan also aligns with the Government’s commitment to restoring law and order and improving public services.

Mr. Luxon highlighted the success of the Q4 plan, noting that 42 of 43 planned actions were completed. The only exception, the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill, has been delayed until early next year to ensure the proposed changes are fully refined.

“New Zealanders voted for a Government of action, and we’ve proven to be just that—focused, effective, and committed to delivering on our promises,” said Mr. Luxon.

Additional initiatives under the Q4 plan include:

Developing a framework to support infrastructure partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Reviewing urban planning processes to streamline housing developments in key regions.

Advancing funding options for regional transport projects.

The Government’s reforms aim to address longstanding bottlenecks and pave the way for a more efficient and productive economy. “By laying these foundations, we can hit the economic accelerator and deliver better infrastructure while creating jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis,” added Mr Luxon.

Looking ahead, the Government plans to build on its progress with an updated Q1 2025 Action Plan to ensure momentum continues into the new year.