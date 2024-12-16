Left Menu

Mary Jane Veloso's Miraculous Homecoming: A Decade-Long Battle Ends

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman on death row in Indonesia for 15 years, has been allowed to return home following a new agreement between Indonesia and the Philippines. Her release is seen as a miracle by Veloso, who maintains her innocence and spent her prison years learning new skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yogyakarta | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:39 IST
Mary Jane Veloso's Miraculous Homecoming: A Decade-Long Battle Ends
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman who spent nearly 15 years on death row in Indonesia for drug trafficking, returned to her homeland after a new agreement between Indonesia and the Philippines allowed her release. Veloso described this as a 'miracle' after years of hoping for freedom.

In 2010, Veloso was arrested for heroin smuggling at an airport in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, and sentenced to death. Throughout her imprisonment, Veloso maintained her innocence and, in 2015, narrowly avoided execution due to complex legal proceedings involving her recruiter.

Her case drew international attention, with activists arguing she was an unwitting courier. During her sentence, Veloso engaged in various creative activities in prison. Now back home, her story highlights Indonesia's strict drug laws and complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024