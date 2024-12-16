Left Menu

US Navy's Landmark Visit to Cambodia: A Diplomatic Shift?

For the first time in eight years, a US Navy warship arrived in Cambodia, signaling a potential enhancement of diplomatic ties despite past tensions. The USS Savannah docked at Sihanoukville, amidst concerns over Chinese influence. This visit marks a possible thaw in US-Cambodia relations, emphasizing military cooperation.

Updated: 16-12-2024 13:21 IST
The USS Savannah, a US Navy warship, marked a historic interruption in an eight-year hiatus by docking in Cambodia for a five-day visit earlier this week. This visit hints at an improvement in the diplomatic standoff between the two nations, historically fraught with tension and political differences.

The arrival of the Savannah, with its 103 crew members, comes amid growing apprehensions over China's influence in Cambodia, specifically regarding the Ream Naval Base. Washington has criticized Cambodia's government for human rights violations and political suppression while expressing concern over a potential Chinese stranglehold on the naval facility.

However, this port call, which the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence suggests represents an effort to strengthen ties, indicates a potential pivot toward reconciliation and collaboration between the US and Cambodia. This is underscored by recent visits and talks between US and Cambodian officials, aiming at bolstering military cooperation for regional stability.

