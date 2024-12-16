Opposition Voices: Allegations of Pseudo-Emergency in India

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have accused the ruling government of eroding the federal structure and compromising constitutional institutions, with claims of an Emergency-like situation in the country.

Debashish Samantaray from BJD criticized constitutional bodies, labeling them derogatorily, while highlighting unjustified imprisonments under current governance.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale condemned the NDA government for injustice, citing delayed wages and minority atrocities, while DMK's Tiruchi Siva raised concerns about federalism and linguistic equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)