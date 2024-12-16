Left Menu

Opposition Voices: Allegations of Pseudo-Emergency in India

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha accused the government of undermining the Constitution, alleging an Emergency-like situation exists. Lawmakers from various parties criticized the ruling NDA for injustice, undermining federal structures, and mistreatment of minorities. Concerns over economic, social, and political justice were prominently highlighted.

Updated: 16-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:16 IST
  • India

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha have accused the ruling government of eroding the federal structure and compromising constitutional institutions, with claims of an Emergency-like situation in the country.

Debashish Samantaray from BJD criticized constitutional bodies, labeling them derogatorily, while highlighting unjustified imprisonments under current governance.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale condemned the NDA government for injustice, citing delayed wages and minority atrocities, while DMK's Tiruchi Siva raised concerns about federalism and linguistic equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

