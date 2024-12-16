Defiant Justice: Rabindra Ghosh's Unwavering Fight for Bangladeshi Minorities
Rabindra Ghosh, a prominent lawyer in Bangladesh, has been receiving death threats for representing Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Despite the risks, Ghosh remains committed to fighting for minority rights. He criticizes the interim government for targeting minorities, violating the ideals of the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Rabindra Ghosh, a distinguished lawyer from Bangladesh, has revealed that his decision to represent Chinmoy Krishna Das, a jailed Hindu monk, has led to multiple death threats. Despite the dangers, Ghosh persists in his advocacy for justice and minority rights, vowing to continue his mission against injustice.
Ghosh accused the current interim government of deliberately targeting Das due to his outspoken opposition to Hindu persecution and efforts to unite the minority community. He stressed his lifelong commitment to fighting injustice, serving both Hindu and Muslim communities in Bangladesh.
Highlighting the significance of minority roles in the 1971 Liberation War, Ghosh expressed his disappointment with the ongoing discrimination against minorities under the current regime, which starkly contrasts with the foundational values of equality and justice for which the war was fought.
