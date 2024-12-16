Putin's Red Line: Russia's Missile Dilemma
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of crossing Russia's 'red lines' and stated that Moscow will respond. During a defense meeting, he expressed concerns over U.S. missile developments and declared that Russia would retract its missile constraints if the U.S. proceeds with its deployment plans.
In a bold statement on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Western nations of pushing Moscow to its 'red lines,' threatening to respond to perceived provocations.
Addressing defense officials, Putin voiced concerns over the potential U.S. deployment of short and medium-range missiles, highlighting that such actions would compel Russia to remove voluntary missile restrictions.
The Russian leader also emphasized that the nation's nuclear arsenal serves as a deterrent while noting the military advances in Ukraine, capturing 189 settlements this year.
