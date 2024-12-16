Left Menu

Teen's Fake Message Scandal: Hoax Shakes Malappuram

A 17-year-old from Kerala was apprehended for distributing a hoax message impersonating the district collector of Malappuram. This incident, which coincided with a real announcement of a holiday due to heavy rains, was unraveled by cyber police after a thorough investigation on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:37 IST
Teen's Fake Message Scandal: Hoax Shakes Malappuram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old has been detained for allegedly distributing a fake message in the name of the district collector of Malappuram, Kerala. The teenager, from Vairamkode in Thirunavaya, was called to the district Cyber Crime police office with his parents, where he received guidance before being released, officials reported on Monday.

The incident occurred as the district collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, excluding professional colleges, in response to heavy rains anticipated on December 3. Just prior to this official announcement, a fake message was disseminated, prompting a detailed cyber police investigation that traced the hoax back to the teen.

The quick action by authorities underscores the challenges posed by misinformation, particularly on social media, where the fake notification circulated widely before being swiftly identified and addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024