Teen's Fake Message Scandal: Hoax Shakes Malappuram

A 17-year-old has been detained for allegedly distributing a fake message in the name of the district collector of Malappuram, Kerala. The teenager, from Vairamkode in Thirunavaya, was called to the district Cyber Crime police office with his parents, where he received guidance before being released, officials reported on Monday.

The incident occurred as the district collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, excluding professional colleges, in response to heavy rains anticipated on December 3. Just prior to this official announcement, a fake message was disseminated, prompting a detailed cyber police investigation that traced the hoax back to the teen.

The quick action by authorities underscores the challenges posed by misinformation, particularly on social media, where the fake notification circulated widely before being swiftly identified and addressed.

