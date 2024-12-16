Teen's Fake Message Scandal: Hoax Shakes Malappuram
A 17-year-old from Kerala was apprehended for distributing a hoax message impersonating the district collector of Malappuram. This incident, which coincided with a real announcement of a holiday due to heavy rains, was unraveled by cyber police after a thorough investigation on social media.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old has been detained for allegedly distributing a fake message in the name of the district collector of Malappuram, Kerala. The teenager, from Vairamkode in Thirunavaya, was called to the district Cyber Crime police office with his parents, where he received guidance before being released, officials reported on Monday.
The incident occurred as the district collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions, excluding professional colleges, in response to heavy rains anticipated on December 3. Just prior to this official announcement, a fake message was disseminated, prompting a detailed cyber police investigation that traced the hoax back to the teen.
The quick action by authorities underscores the challenges posed by misinformation, particularly on social media, where the fake notification circulated widely before being swiftly identified and addressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
