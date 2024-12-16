Federal Strain: Opposition Critiques Government Amidst Allegations of Pseudo-Emergency
Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha criticized the government for allegedly undermining the constitution and enacting Emergency-like conditions, questioning justice under the current regime. Allegations of unequal federal structures, minority persecution, and economic injustices were raised amidst calls for vigilance over the Election Commission's impartiality.
In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs accused the government of eroding India's federal structure and constitutional safeguards. The allegations included claims of an Emergency-like environment prevailing in the country, reminiscent of the mid-1970s political landscape.
Debashish Samantaray from BJD, while not affiliated with the major coalitions, claimed watchdog roles were being compromised. Trinamool Congress's Saket Gokhale raised issues of economic and social injustices under the Modi government, citing unpaid dues and past controversial releases.
Concerns over linguistic dominance and the marginalized treatment of minorities were highlighted by DMK's Tiruchi Siva. Additionally, the integrity of the Election Commission was questioned, urging scrutiny over its functioning amidst broader discussions on constitutional adherence and governance practices.
