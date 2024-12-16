Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on International Crime Syndicate

Punjab Police arrested four operatives linked to Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla. The accused opened fire at a Mohali showroom to extort money under foreign directives. All have extensive criminal records. The police used CCTV and technical inputs to apprehend them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police's recent operation has led to the arrest of four operatives connected to an international crime syndicate led by Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla. The suspects reportedly fired at a car accessories showroom in Mohali as part of an extortion attempt directed by a foreign handler.

The Directorate General of Police identified the arrested individuals as Gagandeep Singh, Navjot Singh alias Nishu, Lakhwinder Singh, and Vipanpreet Singh. Their arrest follows an analysis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence, enabling police to track and apprehend them near Mohali's Focal Point.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the group had a well-established criminal history and had plans to commit further crimes in Punjab. DGP Gaurav Yadav emphasized that investigations continue to unearth more individuals tied to this criminal module.

(With inputs from agencies.)

