Urgency in Delhi Over Pending CAG Reports: A Call for Legislative Action

In a significant move on Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has urged immediate action from Chief Minister Atishi by calling for an urgent assembly session to present 14 pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). According to a note from Raj Niwas, these reports have remained untouched, raising concerns about governmental transparency and accountability.

The Lieutenant Governor has already consented to the tabling of these reports under Section 48 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. Emphasizing the constitutional imperative, Saxena described the CAG reports as vital instruments of governance transparency. The reports, which cover various administrative domains including liquor regulation and vehicular air pollution, were due during former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration.

Frustrated with the ongoing delay, Saxena stressed the urgency of convening the assembly session to fulfill this constitutional duty, given that the Assembly has yet to be prorogued. The delay has persisted despite previous communications from the LG and an ongoing petition by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta urging the government to act promptly. As the situation unfolds, it highlights the critical responsibility of placing these reports before the legislature without further postponement.

