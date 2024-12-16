Left Menu

Markets Edge Up as Investors Anticipate Fed Rate Cut

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains at the opening bell on Monday, while the Dow remained stable. Investors were focused on a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut expected later in the week, influencing market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday morning, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened with gains, reflecting investor optimism ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average barely moved, dropping just 2.3 points, or 0.01%, starting at 43,825.76.

In contrast, the S&P 500 climbed 12.7 points, equal to 0.21%, reaching 6,063.79, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 89.4 points, or 0.45%, hitting 20,016.121 at the opening.

