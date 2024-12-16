Markets Edge Up as Investors Anticipate Fed Rate Cut

On Monday morning, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened with gains, reflecting investor optimism ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average barely moved, dropping just 2.3 points, or 0.01%, starting at 43,825.76.

In contrast, the S&P 500 climbed 12.7 points, equal to 0.21%, reaching 6,063.79, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 89.4 points, or 0.45%, hitting 20,016.121 at the opening.

