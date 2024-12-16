EU Sanctions Send Strong Message Against Russian Hybrid Threats

The European Union has initiated sanctions against 16 people and three organizations identified as linked to Russian hybrid activities, marking the first move of its kind. These sanctions, announced on Monday, aim to counter actions deemed detrimental to EU values and security.

The targeted sanctions specifically address individuals and groups accused of engaging in disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and covert operations. Notable figures on the sanctions list include Artem Kureev, pointed out by the EU for his connection to Russian disinformation efforts in Africa, and Sofia Zakharova, cited for her role in promoting disinformation supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

This decisive action underscores the EU's commitment to defending its principles and regional security against foreign threats, particularly those employing non-traditional methods such as cyber warfare and misinformation.

