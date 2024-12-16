Left Menu

EU Sanctions Send Strong Message Against Russian Hybrid Threats

The European Union imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and three entities connected to Russian hybrid activities, marking its first sanctions of this type. Those affected are accused of attacking EU values and security through disinformation, cyberattacks, and covert operations, including key figures Artem Kureev and Sofia Zakharova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:11 IST
The European Union has initiated sanctions against 16 people and three organizations identified as linked to Russian hybrid activities, marking the first move of its kind. These sanctions, announced on Monday, aim to counter actions deemed detrimental to EU values and security.

The targeted sanctions specifically address individuals and groups accused of engaging in disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and covert operations. Notable figures on the sanctions list include Artem Kureev, pointed out by the EU for his connection to Russian disinformation efforts in Africa, and Sofia Zakharova, cited for her role in promoting disinformation supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

This decisive action underscores the EU's commitment to defending its principles and regional security against foreign threats, particularly those employing non-traditional methods such as cyber warfare and misinformation.

