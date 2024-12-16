Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Key ULFA (I) Operative in Assam IED Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Jahnu Baruah, a key ULFA (I) operative, for planting IEDs across Guwahati during Independence Day. Several incriminating materials have been seized, and Baruah confessed to the act amid an anti-I-Day call by the ULFA faction led by Paresh Baruah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has made a significant breakthrough by arresting Jahnu Baruah, a central figure in the ULFA(I) for his role in planting explosive devices in Guwahati, Assam during the recent Independence Day festivities.

With assistance from Assam Police, NIA conducted an early-morning raid at Baruah's residence in Dibrugarh, confiscating various incriminating items, including digital devices, which are currently under scrutiny.

This development comes as Baruah admitted to installing four of the eleven explosive devices recovered by police, aligning with ULFA(I)'s resistance against Indian Independence Day, orchestrated by its leader, Paresh Baruah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

