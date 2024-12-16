NIA Cracks Down on Key ULFA (I) Operative in Assam IED Plot

The National Investigation Agency has made a significant breakthrough by arresting Jahnu Baruah, a central figure in the ULFA(I) for his role in planting explosive devices in Guwahati, Assam during the recent Independence Day festivities.

With assistance from Assam Police, NIA conducted an early-morning raid at Baruah's residence in Dibrugarh, confiscating various incriminating items, including digital devices, which are currently under scrutiny.

This development comes as Baruah admitted to installing four of the eleven explosive devices recovered by police, aligning with ULFA(I)'s resistance against Indian Independence Day, orchestrated by its leader, Paresh Baruah.

(With inputs from agencies.)