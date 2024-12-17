Tragedy Strikes Again: Wisconsin School Shooting Shockwaves Across the Nation

In a devastating event, a teenage shooter opened fire at a Wisconsin school, killing a fellow student and a teacher, and injuring six others before being found dead. The tragic incident adds to the alarming total of 322 school shootings recorded in the U.S. this year.

Police reported that the shooter used a handgun and declined to disclose their identity. No officers fired during the incident. The shooter's family is cooperating with ongoing investigations, while the community mourns the loss.

Madison Police Chief and former teacher Shon Barnes expressed sorrow for the recurrent violence plaguing communities. As gun control remains a contentious issue, calls for legislative action are reignited, with the nation reminded of past tragedies such as Sandy Hook.

(With inputs from agencies.)