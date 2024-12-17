Constitutional Controversies: Nadda Critiques Historical Amendments

J P Nadda, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, emphasized the impact of those who implement the Constitution, labeling certain historical alterations as the result of a 'bad lot.' During discussions on '75 Years of the Constitution of India,' Nadda strongly criticized Congress's actions during the Emergency, and its handling of Article 370.

Nadda praised the enduring democratic ethos of India and acknowledged the contributions of the Constituent Assembly in framing the Constitution. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view of India as the 'mother of democracy,' and stated that democracy should ensure freedom, equality, and dignity for all citizens.

The BJP leader invoked B R Ambedkar, asserting that a good Constitution fails with poor implementation, and attributed Article 370 and the Emergency to former Congress leaders' decisions. Nadda invited Congress to join 'anti-democracy day' on June 25, 2025, and mentioned Ambedkar's stance against including 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Preamble.

