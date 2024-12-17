Left Menu

China and India Set to Renew Dialogue for Enhanced Mutual Trust

China and India are poised to engage in talks aimed at rebuilding mutual trust and managing differences. This follows a previous agreement on frontier patrolling after the 2020 border clashes. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NSA Ajit Doval will meet under the 'special representatives dialogue' mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

China has extended a hand to India towards enhancing mutual trust by engaging in dialogue and communication, according to an announcement by the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian articulated these intentions ahead of the scheduled talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, set to take place in Beijing on Wednesday. The meeting will resume under the 'special representatives dialogue' framework after a halt since their border clashes four years ago.

The two nations are looking to honor the consensus reached between their leaders, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, post their October deal in Russia, focusing on stabilizing bilateral relations that have been severely strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

