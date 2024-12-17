Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, issued a stern warning of imminent revenge against Ukrainian leadership. This follows the reported killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a top Russian military official, outside an apartment building in Moscow.

RIA news agency reported Medvedev's accusation that Ukraine has resorted to cowardly strikes in peaceful cities, out of desperation over its imminent military defeat. The remarks highlight the escalating tensions between the two nations.

The death of Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, has been attributed to the Security Service of Ukraine, according to a source within the organization. His killing has been labeled a significant blow to Russia's military strategic capabilities.

