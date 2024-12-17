Tensions Escalate as Ukraine Accused of Killing Top Russian General
Dmitry Medvedev has warned of imminent revenge against Ukraine after the alleged killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. The Security Council's deputy chairman accused Ukraine of launching cowardly attacks. Kirillov, a significant figure in Russia's military, died outside a Moscow apartment, with Ukraine's Security Service allegedly responsible.
- Country:
- Russia
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, issued a stern warning of imminent revenge against Ukrainian leadership. This follows the reported killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a top Russian military official, outside an apartment building in Moscow.
RIA news agency reported Medvedev's accusation that Ukraine has resorted to cowardly strikes in peaceful cities, out of desperation over its imminent military defeat. The remarks highlight the escalating tensions between the two nations.
The death of Kirillov, who led Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, has been attributed to the Security Service of Ukraine, according to a source within the organization. His killing has been labeled a significant blow to Russia's military strategic capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Council Showdown: US and Russia Trade Accusations Over Syria
From Denmark to Moscow: Carlsberg's Russian Exit Saga
Abkhazia Parliament Blocks Controversial Moscow Investment Deal
Syria risks grave division and destruction, Security Council hears
Moscow Stands Firm with Syrian Leadership Amidst Rebel Threat