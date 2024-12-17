Left Menu

Operation Uncorked: Polish Authorities Bust Liquid Cocaine Smuggling Ring

Authorities in Poland seized 44 liters of liquid cocaine camouflaged in wine cartons, valued at approximately 7.5 million zlotys ($1.85 million). The operation, conducted with Czech customs officers in Gdansk, led to the arrest of three men and may lead to more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:32 IST
In a significant drug bust, Polish authorities intercepted 44 liters of liquid cocaine worth around 7.5 million zlotys ($1.85 million), hidden ingeniously in wine cartons. The operation took place in the Lublin region, with the Maritime Border Guard Unit of Gdansk spearheading the seizure alongside Czech customs officials.

The illicit cargo originated from a Panamanian seaport and was intended to be shipped through multiple European ports before reaching Poland. The clever concealment in branded wine bottles exemplified the sophisticated smuggling methods employed by international drug traffickers.

As a result, three arrests have been made, and officials suggest that further apprehensions may be on the horizon. With international cooperation, authorities aim to dismantle the drug smuggling network.

