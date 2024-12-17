Campus Protests Erupt Over Governor's University Policies in Kerala
The Kerala University Senate campus witnessed a protest by the Student's Federation of India against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The demonstrators opposed the Governor's appointment of vice chancellors and accused him of trying to 'saffronise' universities. The confrontation resulted in a minor scuffle with the police.
The Kerala University Senate campus turned into a hotspot of protest as activists from the Student's Federation of India (SFI) demonstrated against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday.
The SFI, a student group aligned with the ruling CPI(M), and Governor Khan have clashed over several issues recently, heightening tensions. Demonstrators defied police security by breaching the closed gates and advancing towards the Senate Hall during the governor's seminar appearance.
Despite the intense security measures and minor altercations with police enforcing the doors and windows of the seminar hall, the protest culminated in a sit-in by the Senate Hall. The SFI continues to criticize Khan's appointment of vice chancellors, alleging these actions as attempts to 'saffronise' educational institutions.
