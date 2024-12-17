Left Menu

High-Profile Assassination: Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov Killed in Moscow Attack

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, a senior Russian military official, was killed by a bomb in Moscow. Ukraine's Security Service claimed responsibility, citing his role in alleged war crimes. Russia labels it terrorism, as tensions between the nations continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:43 IST
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, was assassinated Tuesday in Moscow. A bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building claimed the life of Kirillov and his assistant, raising alarms in the already volatile region.

Ukraine's Security Service has claimed responsibility for the attack, branding Kirillov a 'war criminal' for his alleged role in directing the use of banned chemical weapons. Kirillov, under Western sanctions, was a controversial figure due to his accusations against Ukraine for using toxic agents, claims dismissed by Kyiv and its allies as propaganda.

Russia, denying all allegations of chemical warfare, has condemned the attack as terrorism. The incident adds another chapter to the ongoing hostilities following similar high-profile killings, including those of Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, both linked to Russian nationalist interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

