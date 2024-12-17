In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, was assassinated Tuesday in Moscow. A bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building claimed the life of Kirillov and his assistant, raising alarms in the already volatile region.

Ukraine's Security Service has claimed responsibility for the attack, branding Kirillov a 'war criminal' for his alleged role in directing the use of banned chemical weapons. Kirillov, under Western sanctions, was a controversial figure due to his accusations against Ukraine for using toxic agents, claims dismissed by Kyiv and its allies as propaganda.

Russia, denying all allegations of chemical warfare, has condemned the attack as terrorism. The incident adds another chapter to the ongoing hostilities following similar high-profile killings, including those of Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, both linked to Russian nationalist interests.

