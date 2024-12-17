Student Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Incident
Student wings of the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) clashed over the RG Kar issue outside Barasat College, West Bengal. Tensions rose as SFI members attempted a demonstration demanding justice for the RG Kar victim. Police were deployed due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.
Tempers flared outside Barasat College in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as student factions from the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) clashed over the RG Kar issue, police have reported.
The confrontation unfolded between Student Federation of India (SFI) and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members when SFI initiated a protest seeking justice for the victim of a tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, during an examination at the college.
Given the gravity of the case and historical public reactions, a significant police presence was ensured. The case, now under the purview of the Central Bureau of Investigation following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, continues to stir public emotion nationwide.
