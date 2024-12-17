Bangladesh's Tribunal Extends Probe Deadline in Hasina Genocide Case

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has decided to extend the investigation deadline into crimes against humanity charges filed against Sheikh Hasina, the country's ousted prime minister. The decision, endorsed by a three-member bench led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mazumder, moves the deadline to February 18, 2023, as reported by local media.

The Tribunal is probing allegations, including genocide charges, against Hasina and 45 others, reportedly committed during student-led demonstrations last July-August. Hasina herself, aged 77, fled to India amidst sweeping protests that led to her regime's sudden downfall.

Besides, an inquiry commission has suggested Hasina's involvement in enforced disappearances, estimating over 3,500 incidents. The commission's findings intensify the legal scrutiny surrounding Hasina and other former ministers, including high-profile arrests.

