Bangladesh's Tribunal Extends Probe Deadline in Hasina Genocide Case

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has extended the investigation deadline for charges against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The extension is until February 18, amid allegations of genocide during last summer’s protests and claims of involvement in enforced disappearances. The inquiries target Hasina and several former ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:01 IST
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has decided to extend the investigation deadline into crimes against humanity charges filed against Sheikh Hasina, the country's ousted prime minister. The decision, endorsed by a three-member bench led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mazumder, moves the deadline to February 18, 2023, as reported by local media.

The Tribunal is probing allegations, including genocide charges, against Hasina and 45 others, reportedly committed during student-led demonstrations last July-August. Hasina herself, aged 77, fled to India amidst sweeping protests that led to her regime's sudden downfall.

Besides, an inquiry commission has suggested Hasina's involvement in enforced disappearances, estimating over 3,500 incidents. The commission's findings intensify the legal scrutiny surrounding Hasina and other former ministers, including high-profile arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

