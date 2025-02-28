New Political Wave: Jatiya Nagorik Party Emerges from Student Protests

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, known for its role in ousting Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has rebranded itself as the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP). This new political party aspires to focus on a Bangladesh-centric vision, eliminating influences from India and Pakistan in the local political landscape.

The Jatiya Nagorik Party was officially launched at a high-profile event on Friday at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka. Nahid Islam, a prominent figure in the July-August uprising, was announced as the party's convenor. The event was marked by the presence of diplomatic representatives from the Vatican and Pakistan, as well as members from various political groups.

Student leaders emphasized a break from elitist and dynastic politics, urging that future leaders should emerge from the grassroots level, representing the interests of farmers, laborers, and daily wage earners. The party's formation was supported by Muhammad Yunus, who now leads the interim government as Chief Adviser, although he did not attend the launch.

