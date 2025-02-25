Supreme Court Questions Efficacy of State Administrative Tribunals
The Supreme Court has expressed concerns over litigation costs and petition delays due to vacancies in State Administrative Tribunals (SATs). Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh suggested that high courts should handle these cases instead. Justice Kant cited experience in Himachal Pradesh, advocating for strengthened high court manpower.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court raised significant concerns regarding litigation costs and delays caused by the current setup of State Administrative Tribunals (SATs). The discourse unfolded as a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh scrutinized a plea concerning vacancies in Karnataka's SAT.
The court pointed out the inefficiency of SATs, highlighting frequent petition filings that burden both high courts and the tribunals themselves. Justice Surya Kant suggested an alternative, advocating for enhancing the sanctioned strength of high court judges to expediate hearings, a strategy he found successful during his tenure as Himachal Pradesh High Court's Chief Justice.
In response, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati acknowledged these structural policy decisions were made at the highest levels. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has urged the Karnataka High Court to expedite the appointment process for tribunal vacancies to avert potential operational disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
