High Court Upholds 20-Year Sentence in Minor Assault Case
The Delhi High Court declined to suspend a 20-year sentence for a man convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor. The court ruled that serving only two years wasn't enough to justify suspension, emphasizing the consistency of testimonies from the survivor and her father despite contradictions claimed by the defense.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has upheld a 20-year prison sentence given to a man for sexually assaulting a minor, citing that he has served only two years of his term so far. Justice Anish Dayal dismissed the convict's plea for suspension of the sentence.
The 24-year-old man was accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in East Delhi in 2018, with the prosecution arguing that the young survivor referred to him as 'mama' or uncle, indicating familiarity.
The trial court initially found him guilty and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment, a decision that was challenged by the convict's legal team on grounds of alleged inconsistencies in the survivor's statements. However, the High Court noted that both the survivor's and her father's testimonies were consistent and found no grounds for leniency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Excise policy: Delhi HC asks ED to reply to Manish Sisodia's plea against trial court order of cognisance of chargesheet in PMLA case.
Trump's Legal Team Fights to Overturn Criminal Conviction
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Quran Desecration Conviction
BJP Protests Against AAP MLA's Conviction Over Quran Desecration
Delhi High Court Notified on ED Plea Against Trial Court's Order